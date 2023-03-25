Activest Wealth Management Has $44,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

