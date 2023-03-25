Activest Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,281,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

