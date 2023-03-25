Activest Wealth Management Sells 1,510 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

