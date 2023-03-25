Adam David Sachs Sells 4,263 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $10,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,485.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 23,538 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $65,435.64.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 26.7 %

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 859,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

