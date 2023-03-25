adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €75.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

adidas Stock Performance

adidas stock opened at €141.12 ($151.74) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.76.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

