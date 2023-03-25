Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 26,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 447,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
A number of research firms have commented on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $570.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
