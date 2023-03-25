ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Amit Tauman Purchases 1,057,576 Shares

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) insider Amit Tauman acquired 1,057,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £349,000.08 ($428,589.07).

ADVFN Stock Performance

LON:AFN opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.33. ADVFN Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 83.50 ($1.03). The stock has a market cap of £13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

