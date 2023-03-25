AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $415,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $603.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.63.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

