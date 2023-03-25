AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $485,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 292,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

