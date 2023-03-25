AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 825 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 244,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

