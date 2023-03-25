AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,953 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IBTX opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

