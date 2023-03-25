AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 864 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,884 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 959,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.