Advocate Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,417,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.