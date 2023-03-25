Advocate Group LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

