Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $38.65 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

