Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

