Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Africa Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $979.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

