Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.22. 37,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 268,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Afya Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $976.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Afya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Afya by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Afya by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

