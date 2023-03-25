AHL Investment Management Inc. Invests $388,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.