Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akumin by 1,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Akumin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akumin by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 537,537 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

