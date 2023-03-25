Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.
Akumin Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AKU stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
