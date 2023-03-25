Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.61

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1157002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

