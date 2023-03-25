AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.60

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 246103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

