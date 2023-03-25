AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.60

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 246103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
