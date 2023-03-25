Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

