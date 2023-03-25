Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

