Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.28. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

