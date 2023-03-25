Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.