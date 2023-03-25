Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $164,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

