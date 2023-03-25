Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

