Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

