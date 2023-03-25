Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $392.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.