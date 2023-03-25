Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

