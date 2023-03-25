Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

