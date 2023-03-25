Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 208,673 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.