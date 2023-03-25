Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

