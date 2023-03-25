Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 550 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

