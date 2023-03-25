Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

