Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MHD opened at $11.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.