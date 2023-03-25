American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.