Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 268,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.