AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average is $303.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

