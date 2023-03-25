Amplitude, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report released on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261 over the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

