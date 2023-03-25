Analysts Issue Forecasts for OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

