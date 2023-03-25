Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

