Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $202.78

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.78.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $157.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.18. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 78.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

