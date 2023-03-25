Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Price Target at C$11.92

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades stock opened at C$10.98 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is -141.18%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

