Analysts Set Expectations for Rain Oncology Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rain Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rain Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rain Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $309.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

