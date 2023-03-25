Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $7.00

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
NYSE GENI opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
