Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $2.39

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.39.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NVTA opened at $1.29 on Monday. Invitae has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

