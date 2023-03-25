Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target at $72.11

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Kellogg by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 145,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

