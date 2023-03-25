Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) PT at $29.17

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NiSource by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in NiSource by 388.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,058 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

